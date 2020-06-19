Listen to new Dream Wife single Temporary

London-based trio Dream Wife have released their new single Temporary.

It’s the latest track taken from Rakel Mjöll, Bella Podpadec and Alice Go’s upcoming studio album So When You Gonna…, which will launch on July 3 through Lucky Number.

Dream Wife previously shared the tracks Sports!, So When You Gonna… and Hasta La Vista from the follow-up to their self-titled 2018 debut album.

Speaking about Temporary, Dream Wife explain: “Temporary is a song about having hope through waves of difficulties and was written for a friend who went through multiple miscarriages and is now pregnant again.

“It’s about the heartbreak of repeatedly putting your body through the transformation and danger of pregnancy, and it's about holding space for dreams of creating new life and trying again.

“Miscarriages are not often in the media but as it is experienced by so many, it is important to speak.”

Dream Wife have also announced that all proceeds from digital Bandcamp pre-orders of So When You Gonna… will be donated to Black Minds Matter and Gendered Intelligence.

Dream Wife also have a podcast series, with each episode encouraging people to take up a new creative outlet such as songwriting, photography, playing guitar and music production.

The trio will tour across the UK and Europe in 2021. Find further details below.

Dream Wife: So When You Gonna…

1. Sports!

2. Hasta La Vista

3. Homesick

4. Validation

5. Temporary

6. U Do U

7. RH RN

8. Old Flame

9. So When You Gonna…

10. Hold On Me

11. After The Rain

Dream Wife 2021 tour dates

Apr 14: Oxford The Bullingdon, UK

Apr 15: Birmingham O2 Institute 2, UK

Apr 16: Leeds The Wardrobe, UK

Apr 17: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Apr 18: Glasgow St Luke's, UK

Apr 20: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Apr 21: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Apr 22: Cambridge The Portland Arms, UK

Apr 24: Brighton Chalk, UK

Apr 25: Portsmouth The Wedgewood Rooms, UK

Apr 27: Bristol SWX, UK

Apr 28: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Apr 30: Paris La Boule Noire, France

May 01: Brussels AB Club, Belgium

May 03: Hamburg Molotow, Germany

May 05: Copenhagen Loppen, Denmark

May 06: Stockholm Nalen Klubb, Sweden

May 07: Oslo Krosset, Norway

May 08: Malmo Plan B, Sweden

May 10: Berlin Frannz Club, Germany

May 11: Munich Ampere, Germany

May 12: Nuremberg Club Stereo, Germany