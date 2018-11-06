Dream Theater reveal new album Distance Over Time

Dream Theater have announced that they’ll release their 14th studio album early next year.

The follow-up to 2016’s The Astonishing is titled Distance Over Time – and it’ll be released on February 22 via InsideOut Music.

And to mark the announcement, the band have released a short audio clip from the record which can be listened to below.

Guitarist John Petrucci says: “When I listen back to the album, I can distinctly recall every moment of the writing process; where I was standing in the room, what inspired us in that instant and the meaning behind each song.

“As a producer, my goal was to try and create the best-sounding Dream Theater record we’ve ever made so that listeners can just be enveloped in the music.

“I really wanted this recording to truly reflect the spirit, joy, and passion that went into making the album and for people to walk away feeling some of the organic nature, personality, and raw energy that the band captured while together in the studio.

“For me, I think it accomplishes that and I hope that other people will feel the same way.”

Distance Over Time was mixed by Ben Grosse, mastered by Tom Baker, while the cover art was created by Hugh Syme.

Pre-order details will be revealed in due course, while the band will head out on the road across North America from March. Further shows around the world will be announced in the near future.