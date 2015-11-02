Dream Theater to debut album live on tour

Dream Theater will debut their upcoming album live on tour across Europe, they’ve confirmed.

The band last week began teasing the release on their website by telling fans: “The path will soon divide – choose wisely.”

Now they’ve revealed the follow-up to their self-titled 2013 release will be performed in full on a run of theatre shows which starts in London on February 18 and continues through the following four weeks, with more dates to be added.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (November 6) and further details will be revealed in due course.

Feb 18: London Palladium, UK

Feb 22: Amsterdam Carre Theater, Netherlands

Feb 28: Oslo Konsethus, Norway

Mar 02: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Mar 05: Paris Palais de Congres, France

Mar 06: Paris Palais de Congres, France

Mar 18: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi

