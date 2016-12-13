Dream Theater announce Images And Words 2017 UK tour dates

Dream Theater have announced a five-date UK tour for April of next year.
The UK leg of their tour will see Dream Theater celebrating the 25th anniversary of their album Images And Words, which they will perform in full on the dates, alongside a selection of fan favourites.
Dream Theater start the European tour in Rome on January 30 before arriving in the UK on April 18. Tickets are available now.
The band released their 13th album The Astonishing in January of this year
Dream Theater Images And Words UK tour 2017
Apr 18: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Apr 19: Manchester O2 Apollo
Apr 20: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Apr 22: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Apr 23: London Eventim Apollo
Dream Theater Images And Words European tour 2017
Jan 30: Rome Auditorium Parco della Musica, Italy
Feb 01: Padova Gran Teatro Geox, Italy
Feb 03: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland
Feb 04: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Feb 06: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Feb 08: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Feb 10: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany
Feb 11: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany
Feb 12: Paris Zenith, France
Feb 14: Hamburg Mehr, Germany
Feb 16: Malmo Arena, Sweden
Feb 17: Partille Arena, Sweden
Feb 18: Stockholm Fryshuset Arena, Sweden
Feb 20: Trondheim Olavshallen, Norway
Feb 21: Trondheim Olavshallen, Norway
Feb 24: Stavanger Forum Expo, Norway
Feb 25: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Feb 27: Helsinki Icehall, Finland
