Dream Theater announce Images And Words 2017 UK tour dates

Dream Theater have announced a five-date UK tour for April of next year.

The UK leg of their tour will see Dream Theater celebrating the 25th anniversary of their album Images And Words, which they will perform in full on the dates, alongside a selection of fan favourites.

Dream Theater start the European tour in Rome on January 30 before arriving in the UK on April 18. Tickets are available now.

The band released their 13th album The Astonishing in January of this year

Dream Theater Images And Words UK tour 2017

Apr 18: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Apr 19: Manchester O2 Apollo

Apr 20: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Apr 22: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Apr 23: London Eventim Apollo

Dream Theater Images And Words European tour 2017

Jan 30: Rome Auditorium Parco della Musica, Italy

Feb 01: Padova Gran Teatro Geox, Italy

Feb 03: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Feb 04: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Feb 06: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Feb 08: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Feb 10: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Feb 11: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Feb 12: Paris Zenith, France

Feb 14: Hamburg Mehr, Germany

Feb 16: Malmo Arena, Sweden

Feb 17: Partille Arena, Sweden

Feb 18: Stockholm Fryshuset Arena, Sweden

Feb 20: Trondheim Olavshallen, Norway

Feb 21: Trondheim Olavshallen, Norway

Feb 24: Stavanger Forum Expo, Norway

Feb 25: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Feb 27: Helsinki Icehall, Finland

