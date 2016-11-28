Dream Theater’s The Astonishing to become a novel

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has given details on the The Astonishing novel.

It’s based on the band’s 13th studio album, which revolves around a dystopian future where the power of music is used to wage war against an evil empire.

Rudess says: “Great news today! The Astonishing is going to be written as a novel. The book will add subplots, new characters, answer questions, and bring along some surprises, too.

“We’re partnering with my good friend Peter Orullian – a very cool cat, who will write The Astonishing, which will come as a limited edition with lots of cool exclusives, including audio clips of songs we didn’t use on the album.”

A statement on Dream Theater’s website adds: “Orullian is currently published by Tor Books, with an ongoing fantasy series in which music plays a key role, making him the perfect writer to adapt The Astonishing.

“Orullian is also a trained vocalist, having studied with David Kyle, and has fronted touring rock and metal bands. This vocal experience has been key in his ability to write central characters in the story with credibility and authenticity.”

The publication is expected in spring 2017, with pre-orders now being taken from the Vault Books website.

Last week guitarist John Petrucci said he’d love to see the band’s 13th album transformed into a musical.

Dream Theater will tour Europe in 2017.

Dream Theater: Images And Words European tour 2017

Jan 30: Rome Auditorium Parco della Musica, Italy

Feb 01: Padova Gran Teatro Geox, Italy

Feb 03: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Feb 04: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Feb 06: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Feb 08: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Feb 10: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Feb 11: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Feb 12: Paris Zenith, France

Feb 14: Hamburg Mehr, Germany

Feb 16: Malmo Arena, Sweden

Feb 17: Partille Arena, Sweden

Feb 18: Stockholm Fryshuset Arena, Sweden