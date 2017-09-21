Dragonforce release new studio video for Midnight Madness

Dragonforce have released a studio video for their track Midnight Madness.
The song has been lifted from the band’s latest album Reaching Into Infinity, which arrived in May this year via earMUSIC.
Guitarist Herman Li says: “Many fans have asked us over the years what’s it like working in the studio on an album. The music video from the latest song to be released from the Reaching Into Infinity album Midnight Madness has the perfect vibe to take the fans behind the scenes and see what we get up to!”
Speaking previously about the new album, bassist Frederic Leclercq said: “I think we have proven that playing fast was something we were good at, so this time I wanted to bring even more diversity into our music.
“It’s great to challenge ourselves instead of staying in a comfort zone, and I really wanted to experiment with Marc Hudson’s vocals. I think people are going to be surprised at his brutality.”
The band have released the video to coincide with the start of their UK and European tour which kicks off in Glasgow on October 4. Find full details below.
Dragonforce 2017 tour dates
Oct 04: Glasgow The Garage
Oct 05: Newcastle Riverside
Oct 06: York Fibbers
Oct 07: Sheffield Corporation
Oct 08: Manchester Sound Control
Oct 11: Birmingham O2 Academy 2
Oct 12: Cardiff Globe
Oct 13: London Electric Ballroom
Oct 14: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms
Oct 15: Tunbridge Wells Forum
Oct 16: Dover The Booking Hall
Oct 18: Eindhoven De Effenaar Kleine Zaal, Netherlands
Oct 19: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium
Oct 20: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France
Oct 21: Paris La Maroquinerie, France
Oct 23: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Oct 24: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Oct 25: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Oct 26: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland
Oct 28: Milan Serraglio, Italy
Oct 29: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy
Oct 31: Vienna Simm City Festival, Austria
Nov 01: Zlin Masters Of Rock Cafe, Czech Republic
Nov 02: Berlin Columbia Theatre, Germany
Nov 04: Bremen Kulturzentrum Schlachthof, Germany
Nov 05: Copenhagen Pumpelhuset, Denmark
Nov 06: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden
Nov 07: Oslo Vulkan Arena, Norway
Nov 09: Stockholm Rock The Boat, Sweden
Nov 10: Helsinki On The Rocks, Finland
Nov 11: St Petersburg Clubzal, Russia
Nov 12: Moscow Volta, Russia