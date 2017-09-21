Dragonforce release new studio video for Midnight Madness

Dragonforce have released a studio video for their track Midnight Madness.

The song has been lifted from the band’s latest album Reaching Into Infinity, which arrived in May this year via earMUSIC.

Guitarist Herman Li says: “Many fans have asked us over the years what’s it like working in the studio on an album. The music video from the latest song to be released from the Reaching Into Infinity album Midnight Madness has the perfect vibe to take the fans behind the scenes and see what we get up to!”

Speaking previously about the new album, bassist Frederic Leclercq said: “I think we have proven that playing fast was something we were good at, so this time I wanted to bring even more diversity into our music.

“It’s great to challenge ourselves instead of staying in a comfort zone, and I really wanted to experiment with Marc Hudson’s vocals. I think people are going to be surprised at his brutality.”

The band have released the video to coincide with the start of their UK and European tour which kicks off in Glasgow on October 4. Find full details below.

Oct 04: Glasgow The Garage

Oct 05: Newcastle Riverside

Oct 06: York Fibbers

Oct 07: Sheffield Corporation

Oct 08: Manchester Sound Control

Oct 11: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Oct 12: Cardiff Globe

Oct 13: London Electric Ballroom

Oct 14: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Oct 15: Tunbridge Wells Forum

Oct 16: Dover The Booking Hall

Oct 18: Eindhoven De Effenaar Kleine Zaal, Netherlands

Oct 19: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Oct 20: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Oct 21: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Oct 23: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Oct 24: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Oct 25: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Oct 26: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Oct 28: Milan Serraglio, Italy

Oct 29: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy

Oct 31: Vienna Simm City Festival, Austria

Nov 01: Zlin Masters Of Rock Cafe, Czech Republic

Nov 02: Berlin Columbia Theatre, Germany

Nov 04: Bremen Kulturzentrum Schlachthof, Germany

Nov 05: Copenhagen Pumpelhuset, Denmark

Nov 06: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Nov 07: Oslo Vulkan Arena, Norway

Nov 09: Stockholm Rock The Boat, Sweden

Nov 10: Helsinki On The Rocks, Finland

Nov 11: St Petersburg Clubzal, Russia

Nov 12: Moscow Volta, Russia

