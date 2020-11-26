Dr Martens’ Black Friday sale is here - save a foot-stomping 30% on the range

Dr Martens have kicked off their Black Friday sales by knocking up to 30% from a range of their footwear, t-shirts and more – and that means you can save a bundle on boots, like this pair of Satchel Red 1460 Smooth Leather Ankle Boots, which are have been trodden down from £149 to just £99.
And if you’re in the US, you can grab 15% off selected items on the Dr Martens website by entering the code DMCYBER at checkout. This offer runs through November 30 and is part of the Dr Martens Cyber Weekend event, so best get in quick.
Why choose a pair of the world famous Docs? Well, they've been music fans' choice of footwear for decades – we’re looking at you rockers, indie fans, punks and goths – thanks to being robust and tough-wearing and are perfect for the dance floor or festival field.
There’s more than just boots up for grabs in the Dr Martens sale over on their official website, with shoes, wallets, t-shirts, backpacks and scarves also available… and below, you'll find some of our favourite items from the sale.
We’ve also picked out our pick of the best Black Friday music deals, which includes everything from Black Friday wireless headphones deals and Black Friday vinyl deals, to Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals and Black Friday record player deals. We’ll also have more bargains to check out, so keep it locked in to Louder.
1460 Smooth Leather Ankle Boots:
£149, now £99, save £50
Available in a variety of colours including in eye-catching blue, the classic 1460s are down to less than 100 notes. 8-hole and with the famous air-cushioned sole, these are definitely worth a closer look.View Deal
1460 Pascal Wanama Ankle Boots: £159, now £109, save £50
Another 8-hole-up offering from Dr Martens, and another saving of 50 quid. These Pascal Wanama leather 1460s are lightweight but hard-wearing, so walk into this fab deal.View Deal
Aimilita Leather High Boots: Were £179, now £125, save £54
Dr Martens have kicked £54 from the retail price of the Aimilita boots. They’re a cross between a Doc and bikers' boot and can fold down to reveal a blue and green tartan pattern. Perfect for Hogmanay!View Deal
Aimilita Faux Fur-Lined boots: Were £169, now £115, save £54
Looking for a pair of Aimilita High Boots with a little more comfort for your feet? Dr Martens have also knocked £54 off the price of this pair which boast a faux fur lining – perfect for long winter walks.View Deal
Pascal Hardware Virginia Leather Boots:
£149, £105, save £44
The rugged Dr Marten style just got a little bit tougher with £44 lopped off the price of these belters. No eye-holes this time, just silver hooks to add even more strength. Nice!View Deal
Dr Martens Vegan Wallet: Was £49, now £25, save £24
Did you know Dr Martens also make tough-wearing wallets? Well now you do – and this Vegan edition has £24 off the RRP. Made with synthetic material, this will keep your cash and cards safe and secure.View Deal
Dr Martens Lock Up Logo T-Shirt: Was £29, now £15, save £14
Here’s a great way to show off your love of Dr Martens: A port-coloured cotton t-shirt resplendent with that famous logo. And thanks to a saving of £14, now’s the time to dive in!View Deal
