Downriver Dead Men Go share video for epic new track Line In The Sand

Dutch cinematic post-rock quintet Downriver Dead Men Go have shared an emotive new video for their epic new track Line In The Sand, which you can watch in full below.

Line In The Sand is taken from the Leiden-based band's third album Ruins, which will be released through Freia Music on November 24, with the vinyl release following on February 23.

Ruins sees the quintet displaying a heavier side of their sound, which has previously mixed prog and darkwave with their post-rock sound. Downriver Dead Men Go have previously released Tides in 2015 and Departures in 2018.

The band recently performed at the Sunday In September live event at London's The Beford venue in Balham, of which Prog said of the band: "With a vibe similar to Sigur Ros and Godspeed You! Black Emperor, theirs is a set of doom-laden textures, slow-building intensity and almost unrelenting tension." You can read the full review in the new issue of Prog Magazine which is on sale on October 21.

You can view the album artwork and tracklisting below. Pre-sales for Ruins begin on October 20 at the Freia Music's bandcamp page.

(Image credit: Freia Music)

Downriver Dead Men Go: Ruins

1. Ruins

2. Secret

3. Helpless

4. Line in the Sand

5. Cruel World

6. The Lie

