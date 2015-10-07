Downes Braide Association stream Machinery

Geoff Downes and Chris Braide have premiered their lyric video for latest track Machinery Of Fate via Prog.

It’s taken from second Downes Braide Association album Suburban Ghosts, which arrives on November 6 via Cherry Red Records.

Braide recently said: “It’s an album about isolation and loneliness in small-town suburbia. Now everyone has long gone, you’re haunted by images of those former frost-covered school gates, the laughter of children in the park and the lovers you once loved – the alternative life you could have lived.”

Suburban Ghosts – the follow-up to 2012’s Pictures Of You – is available for pre-order now.

Tracklist