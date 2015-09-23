Downes Braide Association detail Suburban Ghosts

Downes Braide Association are gearing up to release their second album, Suburban Ghosts.

The duo of Yes and Asia keyboardist Geoff Downes and songwriter Chris Braide will launch the record on November 6 via Cherry Red Records. It’s the follow-up to DBA’s 2012 debut Pictures Of You.

Braide says:“Suburban Ghosts is an album about isolation and loneliness in small town suburbia. A blank town under a sky full of stars, the same blank town you left behind. Now everyone has long gone, you’re haunted by images of those former frost covered school gates and the laughter of children in the park and of the lovers you had once loved. The alternative life you could have lived.

“You see a photograph that reminds you how fragile we are. Somebody close to you whom you should have been there for. But it’s too late to go back now. It’s time to let them go, those suburban ghosts.”

Songwriter Braide has worked with Beyonce, Lana del Rey, Paloma Faith, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, David Guetta, Sia, Afrojack and Marc Almond’s latest album The Velvet Trail on his way to winning Ivor Novello, ASCAP and Billboard awards.

Downes says: “Chris never ceases to amaze with his application to the finest detail. And as on our previous collaboration, Pictures Of You, I provided him with the musical fabric and raw materials, and from that point he has manufactured and polished our latest gem with the precision of a Swiss watchmaker.”

SUBURBAN GHOSTS TRACKLIST