Donner release moody new video for Andromeda Waltz

Donner, the latest musical project from White Willow/The Opium Cartel man Jacob Holm-Lupo, have released a video for brand new single Andromeda Waltz which you can watch below.

The original intention was for Donner to be an explorative space where fiddling with

hardware synthesisers and hardware effects consisted of the actual "work", while

atmospheric instrumentals evoking 1980s John Carpenter and Tangerine Dream

soundtracks was the hopeful outcome.

"This one actually started off with me finding some twangy sounds on my guitar, then sampling that sound and building a tune around it," Holm-Lupo tells Prog. "Eventually that twang got drowned out by analog synths, but it’s still in there. I’m calling it a waltz, though only half the tune is in waltz time. The synth melodies are somewhat inspired by Norwegian folk music, while the synths are a total tribute to Berlin school electronics."

Andromeda Waltz will feature on Donner's debut album Hesitant Light which will be released through Apollon Records on November 27. The new album seems Holm-Lupo working with guests Georg Wadenius and Keith Carlock, as well as Krizla from Tusmørke, Bill Bressler (known for his Normal Boy album), Hedvig Mollestad, Nikolai Hængsle Eilertsen (Elephant9, Needlepoint) and one-time White Willow-keyboardist Brynjar Dambo.

Donner have previously released videos for Dance Of The Swallows and their cover of Steely Dan's Night By Night.

Pre-order Hesitant Light.