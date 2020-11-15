Dizzy Mystics release video for new single Centre Of The 8

Canadian psych prog quarter Dizzy Mystics have released a live video for Centre Of The 8. The new song is the first new music from the band's upcoming, as yet untitled follow-up to 2019's Wanderlost.

The video was recorded live at Beyond Boundaries Academy in Winnipeg, Canada, with help from Clint Chaboyer (sound engineer/mixer) and Sean Perrun (cinematographer/director/editor) from Red Tie Productions. It gives listeners a look at what to expect from a live show: a wide range of 70s vocals, funky bass lines, and psychedelic rock riffs that will catapult you into a realm of dreamy, esoteric, progressive rock.

"This song is a small example of things to come on the upcoming album," say the band. "We've upped the ante on heaviness, breathing room, and melodic/emotional depth. Enjoy!"

The band will release their new album in 2021.