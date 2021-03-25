District 97 release new lockdown video for Divided We Fall

Chicago prog rockers District 97 have released a new lockdown video of Divided We Fall, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's new live album, Screenplay, which is released through Cherry Red Records on March 26.

The new live album, partly recorded at the legendary Boerderij in Holland, also features a previously unreleased live performance of King Crimson's 21st Century Schizoid Man featuring King Crimson/Asia/UK legend John Wetton.

"I have been absolutely fixated on the idea of confirmation bias and how dangerous it is for us to only have access to information that further solidifies our pre-existing convictions," says singer Leslie Hunt. "In such an ego-centric culture that values individualism higher than anything else, the arrogance and moral righteousness in this country has reached such a level of toxicity that it comes out in these never-ending, rage-induced arguments on social media and with one another. We believe a thing, we google the thing, we get proof of the thing and we view others without the same belief-that-was-google-proven as irresponsible and obtuse, never pausing to consider that they might be stuck in their bubble as well. It might be our undoing as a society.

"The song explores the ego-discomfort necessary to challenge your convictions by looking through different lenses and googling things on other people's devices in an effort to poke holes in your own staunch beliefs."

"When I write for the band, I think about what songs have been successful in the catalog, and I try to retain aspects of those songs to create a cohesive D97 sound," adds bassist Tim Seisser. "But I also think about what is missing from the catalog. The galloping groove feel is a favourite of mine from the “prog-metal” genre and it’s a fun challenge to keep up the pace rhythmically. I enjoy getting Leslie’s perspective on not just melodies and lyrical content, but also song form. I really like the counterpoint style lines she came up with for the hooks, as we have been trying to find more opportunities for lyrical and vocal interplay.

"All in all, I’m super happy with the way this one came together and am really looking forward to performing it live for you wonderful fans in the hopefully very near future."

Pre-order Screenplay.