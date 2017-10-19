Dillinger Escape Plan unleash fierce Limerent Death video

Dillinger Escape Plan have released a video for their track Limerent Death.

It’s taken from the band’s 2016 album Dissociation, with frontman Greg Puciato explaining why the promo has come out so long after their final album hit the shelves.

He tells Revolver: “We could have gone the normal route and put a video out before our record came out, but the truth is we were so wiped out from the writing and the recording and the weight of the breakup that we just couldn’t give a shit at the time.

“Besides, we knew that nothing more conceptual than live footage ever felt right for this song anyway, and at the time, after being off tour for a while… well, there just wasn’t any.

“So here’s a little something, directed by Oleg Rooz, who lived with us for our last European tour and shot endlessly. It’s only a year after our album came out and about a dozen shows away from the band finale, but hey… fashionably late.”

Dillinger Escape Plan will bring the curtain down on their career with three shows at New York’s Terminal 5 on December 27, 28 and 29, with special guests Code Orange and Daughters.

Find a list of their remaining shows below.

Click to play.

Oct 19: Melbourne The Corner Hotel, Australia

Oct 20: Richmond Corner Hotel, Australia

Oct 21: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia

Oct 22: Brisbane Max Watts, Australia

Oct 24: Wellington San Francisco Bath House, New Zealand

Oct 25: Auckland Kings Arms Tavern, New Zealand

Oct 27: Ebisu Liquid Room, Japan

Oct 28: Tokyo Cyclone, Japan

Dec 27: New York Terminal 5, NY

Dec 28: New York Terminal 5, NY

Dec 29: New York Terminal 5, NY

The 10 best Dillinger Escape Plan songs, as chosen by Blood Youth