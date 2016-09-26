Dillinger Escape Plan stream Symptom Of Terminal Illness

The Dillinger Escape Plan have made their new single Symptom Of Terminal Illness available to stream.
It’s taken from the band’s upcoming sixth album Dissociation, due for release on October 14 via Party Smasher Inc. Dillinger have announced they’ll split once their world tour in support of Dissociation comes to an end.
On the album, guitarist Ben Weinman says: “Dissociation represents the splitting of a molecule into smaller molecules, atoms, or ions, breaking bonds to release energy.
“Over the past two decades, this band has given me and my bandmates, both collectively and individually, the opportunity to experience the world in a way most could never imagine. This album is a celebration of that experience and the energy it has produced.”
Weinman recently said he believed singer Greg Puciato’s lyrics on their recent albums have been about the pair’s co-dependent creative relationship.
He said: “We rely on each other to step up so much. We make our living off each other’s output and the decisions we make. If he does something it affects me – if I do something it affects him.
“Co-dependence falls upon couples, work partners, friends. Everyone has these deals where you tug and pull.”
TDEP hit the road in North America next month.
Dillinger Escape Plan Dissociation tracklist
- Limerent Death
- Symptom Of Terminal Illness
- Wanting Not So Much As To
- Fugue
- Low Feels Blvd
- Surrogate
- Honeysuckle
- Manufacturing Discontent
- Apologies Not Included
- Nothing To Forget
- Dissociation
The Dillinger Escape Plan tour dates
Oct 12: Baltimore Soundstage, MD
Oct 13: Providence Fete Music Hall, RI
Oct 14: Poughkeepsie Chance Theater, NY
Oct 15: New York Webster Hall, NY
Oct 17: Pontiac Crofoot Ballroom, MI
Oct 18: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH
Oct 19: Indianapolis Vogue, IN
Oct 20: Sauget Pop’s Nightclub, IL
Oct 21: Lawrence Granada, KS
Oct 22: Denver Marquid Theater, CO
Oct 23: Salt Lake City Urban Lounge, UT
Oct 25: Seattle El Corazon, WA
Oct 26: Portland Dante’s, OR
Oct 27: Berkeley UC Theatre, CA
Oct 28: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA
Oct 30: Los Angeles Regent, LA
Oct 31: Phoenix Marquee, AZ
Nov 01: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX
Nov 03: San Antonio Paper Tiger, TX
Nov 04: Dallas Trees, TX
Nov 05: Austin Sound On Sound Festival, TX
Nov 06: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX
Nov 07: New Orleans Southport Hall, LA
Nov 09: Ft Lauderdale Revolution, FL
Nov 11: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA
Nov 13: Knoxville Concourse, TN
Nov 15: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA
Nov 16: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA
Nov 17: Burlington Club Metronome, MT
Nov 18: Huntington Paramount, NY
Nov 19: Hartford Webster, CT
Jan 18: Norwich Waterfront, UK
Jan 19: Glasgow QMU, UK
Jan 20: Manchester Academy 2, UK
Jan 21: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Jan 22: Birmingham The Institute, UK
Jan 23: Cardiff Tramshed, UK
Jan 25: London O2 Forum, UK
Jan 26: Brighton Concorde 2, UK
Jan 27: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Jan 28: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Jan 30: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Jan 31: Odense Muiskhuset Posten, Denmark
Feb 01: Arhus Voxhall, Denmark
Feb 02: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Feb 04: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland
Feb 05: Tampere Klubi, Finland
Feb 07: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden
Feb 08: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Feb 09: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Feb 10: Berlin Columbia Theatre, Germany
Feb 11: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Feb 12: Krakrow Kwadrat, Poland
Feb 14: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany
Feb 15: Prague Rock Cafe, Czech Republic
Feb 16: Vienna Szene, Austria
Feb 17: Budapest A38, Hungary
Feb 18: Zagreb Culture Factory, Croatia
Feb 20: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany
Feb 21: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland
Feb 22: Turin Hiroshima Mon Amour, Italy
Feb 23: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy
Feb 24: Lyon L’Epicerie Moderne, France
Feb 25: Barcelona Apolo, Spain
Feb 26: Madrid Barcelo, Spain
Feb 28: Toulouse Le Bikini, France
Mar 01: Paris Le Trabendo, France
Mar 02: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France
Mar 03: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, France
Mar 04: Cologne Gloria, Germany
Mar 05: Brussels AB Ballroom, Belgium