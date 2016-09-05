Dillinger Escape Plan announce 'final' European tour

The Dillinger Escape Plan have announced their a 2017 European tour.

The New Jersey outfit recently announced they’ll go on indefinite hiatus following the tour cycle for upcoming sixth album Dissociation, which is due out on October 14 via guitarist Ben Weinman’s Party Smasher Inc label.

Those dates were scheduled to finish in November when they complete a US tour. But now they’ve added 40 shows to their itinerary – and they’re calling it their ‘final’ tour. The first date is planned for the Norwich Waterfront, UK, on January 18. The extensive run of dates will wrap up at the Brussels AB Ballroom, Belgium, on March 5.

They launched Limerent Death – first material from the follow-up to 2013’s One Of Us Is The Killer last month, with Weinman calling it one of his favourite The Dillinger Escape Plan tracks.

He added: “I feel that this song is one of the rare instances where all the members are feeling, and conveying, the same energy from start to end. A sharp focused dagger ploughing its way through thick heavy walls.”

The Dillinger Escape Plan’s full touring schedule can be found below, with the new European dates highlighted in bold.

Last week, the band’s frontman Greg Puciato admitted he was “out of control” when the band played live during their early days, which culminated in him defecated in a bag and throwing it into the crowd at the Reading festival in 2002.

Sep 16: Chicago Douglas Park, IL

Oct 12: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Oct 13: Providence Fete Music Hall, RI

Oct 14: Poughkeepsie Chance Theater, NY

Oct 15: New York Webster Hall, NY

Oct 17: Pontiac Crofoot Ballroom, MI

Oct 18: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Oct 19: Indianapolis Vogue, IN

Oct 20: Sauget Pop’s Nightclub, IL

Oct 21: Lawrence Granada, KS

Oct 22: Denver Marquid Theater, CO

Oct 23: Salt Lake City Urban Lounge, UT

Oct 25: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Oct 26: Portland Dante’s, OR

Oct 27: Berkeley UC Theatre, CA

Oct 28: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Oct 30: Los Angeles Regent, LA

Oct 31: Phoenix Marquee, AZ

Nov 01: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

Nov 03: San Antonio Paper Tiger, TX

Nov 04: Dallas Trees, TX

Nov 05: Austin Sound On Sound Festival, TX

Nov 06: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Nov 07: New Orleans Southport Hall, LA

Nov 09: Ft Lauderdale Revolution, FL

Nov 11: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA

Nov 13: Knoxville Concourse, TN

Nov 15: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Nov 16: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Nov 17: Burlington Club Metronome, MT

Nov 18: Huntington Paramount, NY

Nov 19: Hartford Webster, CT

Jan 18: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Jan 19: Glasgow QMU, UK

Jan 20: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Jan 21: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Jan 22: Birmingham The Institute, UK

Jan 23: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Jan 25: London O2 Forum, UK

Jan 26: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Jan 27: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Jan 28: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Jan 30: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Jan 31: Odense Muiskhuset Posten, Denmark

Feb 01: Arhus Voxhall, Denmark

Feb 02: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Feb 04: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Feb 05: Tampere Klubi, Finland

Feb 07: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden

Feb 08: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Feb 09: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Feb 10: Berlin Columbia Theatre, Germany

Feb 11: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Feb 12: Krakrow Kwadrat, Poland

Feb 14: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany

Feb 15: Prague Rock Cafe, Czech Republic

Feb 16: Vienna Szene, Austria

Feb 17: Budapest A38, Hungary

Feb 18: Zagreb Culture Factory, Croatia

Feb 20: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Feb 21: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Feb 22: Turin Hiroshima Mon Amour, Italy

Feb 23: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy

Feb 24: Lyon L’Epicerie Moderne, France

Feb 25: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Feb 26: Madrid Barcelo, Spain

Feb 28: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Mar 01: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Mar 02: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Mar 03: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, France

Mar 04: Cologne Gloria, Germany

Mar 05: Brussels AB Ballroom, Belgium

Party Smasher: Greg Puciato's 15 Most Significant Dillinger Escape Plan Songs