Metallica fan makes Hardwired retro versions

A Metallica fan has streamed his version of latest track Hardwired, produced as it might have sounded on their first five albums.

The audio clip below features 35 seconds of the song, rendered with the studio balances of Kill ‘Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets, …And Justice For All and the Black Album.

YouTuber Creblestar says: “Here’s what Hardwired would sound with a tone like their first five albums. All the guitars and bass are recorded by me. Drums are MIDI programmed.”

The real track will appear on Metallica’s 10th title Hardwired… To Self Destruct, to be released on November 18, to be followed by extensive touring in 2017.

Drummer Lars Ulrich last week said he hoped the band would keep recording and touring until their bodies gave out. He explained: “The only unknown is the physical element of it. If the arms and legs and knees and shoulders and throats, the backs, the necks – if all that stays intact, there’s no reason we shouldn’t be able to do this for a significant amount of time longer.

“I think mentally we could do this for another 100 years.”

Former bassist Jason Newsted has said he’s discussing a variety of subjects with his ex-colleagues, including the possibility of an unidentified collaboration.

