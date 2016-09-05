Steve Harris details British Lion tour

Iron Maiden leader Steve Harris will tour Europe in November and December with his band British Lion, he’s confirmed.

They’ll perform material from their self-titled 2012 album along with songs that haven’t yet been recorded, with some shows to appear on a live record in 2017.

Harris says: “On this tour we’ll be making our first visits to Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Ireland. We’ve got a really strong show lined up, including plenty of songs not on the British Lion album.

“The whole band is really excited and can’t wait to get on the road again. We’ll be looking to record some shows to add to the recordings we already have.”

Tour tickets go on sale today (September 5) at 2pm BST (1pm UT) via www.steveharrisbritishlion.com. Support on most dates comes from Voodoo Six. Iron Maiden just completed their world tour in support of 16th album The Book Of Souls.

British Lion European tour 2016

Nov 03: Faro Moto Clube de Faro, Portugal

Nov 04: Seville Sala Custom, Spain

Nov 05: Granada Coliseo Ciudad Atarfe, Spain

Nov 07: Pamplona Sala Totem, Spain

Nov 08: Toulouse Metronum, France

Nov 09: Lyon CCO Villeurbanne, France

Nov 11: Milan Live Club, Italy

Nov 12: Solothurn Kofmehl, Switzerland

Nov 13: Lausanne Docks, Switzerland

Nov 14: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Nov 15: Munich Technikum, Germany

Nov 17: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia

Nov 18: Graz Orpheum, Austria

Nov 19: Zlin Winter Masters Of Rock, Czech Republic

Nov 20: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Nov 22: Krakov Kwadrat, Poland

Nov 23: Gdansk Klub B90, Poland

Nov 25: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany

Nov 26: Essen Turock, Germany

Nov 27: Hmaburg Markthalle, Germany

Nov 29: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands

Nov 30: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Dec 02: Folkestone Quarterhouse, UK

Dec 03: Trecco Bay Planet Rockstock, UK

Dec 04: Dublin Button Factory, Ireland

Dec 05: Limerick Dolan’s Warehouse, Ireland

Dec 06: Belfast Limelight, UK

