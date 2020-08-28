Devin Townsend releases live video for Genesis

Devin Townsend has released a new live video clip of Genesis. it's the first clip released from his upcoming Order Of Magnitude – Empath Live Volume 1, released by InsideOut Music on the 23rd October and a document of his Winter 2019 European tour.

“Here is the first song we’ve chosen to release from the upcoming DVD concert, Order Of Magnitude which was the first volume of my Empath touring band cycle," Townsend says. "This particular band consisted of ten people onstage, all without click tracks or backing tracks, with the aim of reproducing my work in a new and creative way. A lot of what I’ve done in the past has been very structured, and the opportunity to interpret the music with high degrees of improvisation and flow was a fantastic experience.

"This song, Genesis from my latest album Empath seemed an appropriate way to introduce this concert to the audience. It’s kind of an example of ‘musical anarchy’ in some ways- as the song is all over the place structurally to begin with. But to have a chaotic piece of music, played by these extraordinary musicians I had the honour of being with, in a no-holds-barred production, was really cathartic. It was about being free to do whatever we wanted in a time where rigid ideas of what is acceptable or not are stronger than ever.

"I hope you enjoy it. Volume 2 is next, and is in a lot of ways the polar opposite to this, but on my journey of musical exploration, I am grateful for all of it, so thanks again for the support.”

Recorded in December 2019 in London, UK on the penultimate night of the tour in support of his latest album ‘Empath’, this run of shows saw Devin joined by an incredible line-up of musicians. The band was made up of guitarists Mike Kenneally (ex-Frank Zappa) and Markus Reuter (Stick Men, The Crimson Project), drummer Morgan Ågren (Kaipa, Mats & Morgan, Frank Zappa), bassist Nathan Navarro, Haken keyboard player Diego Tejeida, and guitarist/vocalist Ché Aimee Dorval, as well as vocalists Samantha & Anne Preis and Arabella Packford.

Townsend has also announced details of a new virtual event titled Empath Volume 2: By Request. It’ll take place on September 5 at 9pm BST and include the set he was due to perform at this year’s Bloodstock Open Air.

Pre-order Order Of Magnitude – Empath Live Volume 1.