Devin Townsend launches new live album with acoustic clip of Hyperdrive from Leeds

Devin Townsend has announced a series of of live albums, quarantine albums, and generally interesting projects that keep people entertained while he’s busy on his next larger releases.

First up is Devolution Series #1 - Acoustically Inclined, Live In Leeds, which has previously only been available ion video form. Kt will be released through InsideOut, and he's also released a live clip of Hyperdrive from the Leeds show from 2019. You can watch the video, and see the artwork and tracklisting below.

“So we bring to you the ‘Devolution Series’: a grouping of oddities and interesting material that I would like people to hear, but don’t necessarily want to present as a ‘major release’," Townsend explains. "The series will include all the quarantine songs and concerts, as well as various live shows from the past few years.

"The first release is a remixed and remastered version of the Live In Leeds show that was originally on the Empath Ultimate Edition. It was a cool acoustic show that deserves to be heard I think, so we can use this as an introduction to the series.

"I’m am currently deep in the writing of my new projects and am very excited to be doing so. Thanks for facilitating my ability to do that, and I hope you enjoy the ‘Devolution Series’.”

Devolution Series #1 - Acoustically Inclined, Live in Leeds will be available as Ltd. CD digipak, 180g Gatefold 2LP (incl. the album on CD) and as Digital Album.

Pre-order Devolution Series #1 - Acoustically Inclined, Live In Leeds.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Devin Townsend: Devolution Series #1 - Acoustically Inclined, Live in Leeds

1. Intro

2. Let it Roll

3. Funeral

4. Deadhead

5. Ih-Ah!

6. Love?

7. Hyperdrive

8. Terminal

9. Coast

10. Solar Winds

11. Thing Beyond Things