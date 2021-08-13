Devin Townsend announces two new UK shows for 2022

Devin Townsend has announced two new UK shows – in London and Glasgow – in support of his upcoming album, Lightwork. It's due out in spring 2022. The London show sees him return to the Royal Albert Hall, a venue he first performed at in 2015.

Tickets go on sale at 10am (GMT) on August 20 and more dates are expected to be announced. Meanwhile Townsend will headline the Friday night at Bloodstock Festival this year, which takes place at Catton Park, Derbyshire from August 11-15, 2021.

Over the last 18 months, Townsend has been keeping himself busy with quarantine releases and livestreams, the most recent of which saw him performing Ocean Machine: Biomech in full. However, Lightwork is his first album of new material since 2019's Empath.

Of the new record, he's previously said: “I think I’m writing an album, unexpectedly, called Lightwork that is abstract and a stream of conscious. Still significantly far away from anything, but it’s determinedly taking shape. It’s been odd though, as every record is a reflection of the time it was conceived.

“And this is clearly a weird time. It’s strange, abstract, meandering and weird. If I try to curb it and write something more disciplined, it would be a dumb rehash of stuff I’m clearly bored of. So I follow this where it wants to go."

Lightwork 2022 tour

Apr 13: Dublin Olympia, Ireland

Apr 14: Glasgow O2 Academy, Scotland

Apr 17: London Royal Albert Hall, England

Apr 19: Lille Le Splendid, France

Apr 20: Brussels AB, Belgium

Apr 21: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Apr 22: Cologne Carlswerk Victoria, Germany

Apr 23: Paris L'Olympia, France

Apr 25: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Apr 26: Clermont Ferrand La Cooperative De Mai, France

Apr 27: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Apr 29: Lisbon Cineteatro, Portugal

Apr 30: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

May 01: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain

May 03: Marseille Le Moulin, France

May 04: Milan, Live Club, Italy

May 06: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria

May 07: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

May 08: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland

May 10: Leipzig Werk 2, Germany

May 12: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

May 13: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

May 14: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

May 16: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden