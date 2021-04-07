Devin Townsend releases video trailer for new Ocean Machine stream

Devin Townsend has announced that he will play his 1997 album Ocean Machine: Biomech in its entirety in a new live stream via Single Music’s live stream platform on May 1.

"In a landscape that is filled with streaming shows, here's me throwing another one on the pile," says Townsend in a new trailer for the show, which you can watch in full below. "It's been a year since all this stuff started so I thought I would start at the beginning of the catalogue and start slowly working though the albums and see where we end up."

The show will air live on May 1st, 8pm (GMT), 12 noon (PDT), 3pm (EDST), 9pm (CEST), 5am (AEST). All ticket buyers will have access to replays for up to 48 hours. Tickets cost $20 USD each and can be purchased here along with a limited edition show exclusive t-shirt.

Last month Devin released his most recent Devolution Series #1: Acoustically Inclined Live In Leeds album.

Get tickets.