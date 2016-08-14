Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine to debut beer at birthday bash

Dave Mustaine has said he’ll hold a birthday party to celebrate the launch of his new beer.

It was announced last month that the Megadeth leader would bring out the A Tout Le Monde brew. And he says he wants to give Megadeth fans the first chance to try the beer – so he’s inviting them to attend a birthday bash he’s planning to celebrate his 55th birthday on September 13.

He says in a video message: “Hi, I’m Dave Mustaine – you may know me from Twitter. This year, I’m turning 55 and you know me, I like an excuse to have a party and to celebrate with my fans with my own beer.

“I guess you could say I’ve done my fair share of drinking in my life, so believe me when I say this beer is the real deal.

“My friends at Unibroue helped me craft something special which will appeal to everyone, or A Tout Le Monde as the French people say, and now I’m inviting you to the biggest birthday party ever – mine.

“It’s going to be one for the ages. We’ll get to hang out, and you’ll be the first to taste my brand new beer. Of course, there’s going to be loud music – very loud music.

“So take the day off – actually, take a day off after the party, too. Mark your calendar and come and meet me on my birthday. The countdown to extinction has begun.”

Final party details will be revealed in due course, while fans are encouraged to sign up for email alerts by visiting the beer’s website.

Megadeth are currently on tour in support of 15th album Dystopia.

Aug 20: Ascuncion Independiente, Paraguay

Aug 22: Buenos Aires Luna Park, Argentina

Sep 20: Casper Events Center, WY

Sep 22: Las Vegas Joint, NV

Sep 24: Devore San Manuel Amphitheater (Ozzfest), CA

Sep 27: Seattle WaMu Theater, WA

Sep 28: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR

Sep 29: San Jose City National Civic, CA

Oct 01: Bloomfield 1st Bank Center, CO

Oct 03: Council Bluffs Mid American Complex, IA

Oct 04: St Pail Roy Wilkins Auditorium, MN

Oct 05: Chicago Sears Centre, IL

Oct 07: Moline iWireless Centre, IL

Oct 08: Milwaukee UWM Panther Arena, WI

Oct 09: Detroit Loe Louis Arena, MI

Oct 11: Bethlehem Sandes Event Center, PA

Oct 12: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Oct 13: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Oct 14: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Oct 16: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

