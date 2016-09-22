Motorhead Road Crew beer announced

Camerons Brewery have announced they’ll release the Motorhead Road Crew beer later this year.

The UK firm have worked closely with former members, guitarist Phil Campbell and drummer Mikkey Dee, to produce the American style session pale ale.

It’s named after the Motorhead track (We Are) The Road Crew, which featured on the band’s classic 1980 album Ace Of Spades. It’ll be available in keg, cask and bottle and have an ABV of 4.5% and 5% in bottle.

Dee says: “I’m proud to have been able to develop this beer with Camerons. The trials we have tasted have been great. We wanted this to be an exciting and refreshing brew which is for you, our Road Crew.”

Campbell adds: “It has been great fun working with the guys from Camerons on this beer. This is going to be an excellent beer for all Motorhead and rock fans around the world to enjoy.”

Chief executive at Camerons Chris Soley says he was delighted to work with the duo saying it was his mission to do justice to the Motorhead name and late frontman Lemmy.

He adds: “Our primary objective was to create a fantastic tasting beer underpinned by the Motorhead branding. Although still in the trial phases of the Road Crew beer, we’re confident that what we’ve started so far will achieve this.”

Camerons will introduce the beer in the North East of the UK and London at a date still to be determined this year.

In 2015, Motorhead launched an Imperial craft beer and released Bastards Lager in 2012. The band also issued their own brand of whisky in 2015.

Campbell is gearing up to launch his solo band’s debut EP under the banner Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons on November 18. Dee was recently confirmed as the new Scoripons drummer.

