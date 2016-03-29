Deftones announce summer US tour

Deftones have announced a US summer tour with Refused as main support.

Chino Moreno and co will hit the road in August in support of upcoming album Gore, which is due for release on April 8 via Warner Bros Records.

The shows are in addition to the band’s previously announced tour dates and anyone who buys a ticket for the summer tour will receive a free copy of Gore.

They say: “Deftones are excited to announce a summer tour with Refused joining on select dates. With every ticket purchased online, you’ll also receive a standard or digital copy of the new album, Gore.”

For full details, visit the Deftones website.

They’ve also confirmed a live appearance on US TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 12.

Deftones Summer US tour

Aug 02: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Event Center, PA (with Refused)

Aug 03: Baltimore Pier Six Concert Pavilion, MD (with Refused)

Aug 05: Brooklyn Coney Island Amphitheater, NY (with Refused)

Aug 06: Philadelphia Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing, PA (with Refused)

Aug 07: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT (with Refused)

Aug 09: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA (with Refused)

Aug 10: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summerstage, NJ (with Refused)

Aug 12: Sterling Heights Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI (with Refused)

Aug 16: St Paul, MN - Myth

Aug 17: Clive, IA - Seven Flags Event Center

Aug 18: Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater

Aug 20: Magna UT - Saltair Resort Main Pavilion

Aug 23: Fresno, CA - Woodward Park - Summer Concerts

Aug 24: Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Aug 25: Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

Aug 30: Las Vegas, NV - The Joint

Aug 31: Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

May 08: Kannapolis Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 15: Atlanta Shaky Knees Festoval, GA

May 21: Maryland Heights Pointfest, MO

Jun 03: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Jun 04: Mendig Rock AM Ring, Germany

Jun 05: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 07: Milan Trezzo Sull’Adda Live Club, Italy

Jun 10: Paris Download, France

Jun 11: Donington Download, UK

Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 14: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Jun 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Jun 17: Aarhus NorthSide Festival, Denmark

Jun 18: Reykjavik Secret Solstice, Iceland