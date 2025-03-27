Watch Paramore’s Hayley Williams join Deftones to sing Minerva in Nashville

Williams previously joined the nu metal-era idols for a performance of Passenger in 2010

Hayley Williams performing with Paramore in 2024 and Chino Moreno performing with Deftones in 2024
Paramore’s Hayley Williams joined Deftones onstage for a performance of the nu metal-era band’s 2003 track Minerva.

The frontwoman sang with Chino Moreno and company onstage during their show in Nashville on Wednesday (March 26). Watch the footage below.

This isn’t the first time Williams has joined Deftones for a song live. In 2010, she sang White Pony favourite Passenger with the band during a show in Luxembourg.

Deftones, who released Minerva as the lead single of their self-titled album, stopped at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena as part of their ongoing North American tour with The Mars Volta. They played a career-spanning 20-song setlist including such hits as Change (In The House Of Flies), Hole In The Earth and Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away).

Meanwhile, The Mars Volta have reportedly been playing material from an as-yet-unreleased studio album called Lucro Sucio; Los Ojos Del Vacio. According to a recent report by Brooklyn Vegan, the progressive rockers’ ninth album will come out on April 11 and is available for preorder. One Reddit user claims to have heard the album after being given Cedric Bixler-Zavala’s personal copy by the frontman himself.

Deftones and The Mars Volta will tour North America together until April 9. After that, Deftones will head to Europe for a leg of festival slots and headline shows. The tour includes stops at London’s 15,000-capacity Crystal Palace Park and The Eden Project in the West Country. They’ll also appear at Glastonbury festival.

The band are also set to headline two shows at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Canada, alongside System Of A Down on September 3 and 5. The gigs are part of a larger North American run in August and September.

See all of Deftones’ upcoming live plans and get tickets via their website.

Deftones released their latest album Ohms in 2020 and have been working on a follow-up. In an interview with Billboard Español in December, Moreno said the band’s new album will drop in 2025.

Paramore released their sixth and latest album, This Is Why, in 2023. The band have no future tour dates set at time of publication.

Deftones - Minerva ft Hayley Williams (Live Nashville 3/26/25) - YouTube Deftones - Minerva ft Hayley Williams (Live Nashville 3/26/25) - YouTube
