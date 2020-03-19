Def Leppard launch trailer for The Early Years box set - listen to Glad I’m Alive

Def Leppard have released a trailer for The Early Years 79-81 box set which will launch tomorrow (March 20) through UMC/Virgin.

The package will be spread across five discs, with remastered editions of 1980’s On Through The Night and 1981’s High ‘N’ Dry joined by b-sides, remixes, live cuts and more.

In addition to the trailer, Def Leppard have released a stream of the Nick Tauber version of Glad I’m Alive, which can also be found below.

Frontman Joe Elliott said: “Well the fans asked, and we listened! Really excited to have our early years reworked with a load of rare material including the newly unearthed Live at the Oxford New Theatre, recorded on the 1980 UK tour.

“It’s been a trip putting this box set together and I hope you all enjoy listening to it as much as we did working on it.”

In addition to the music, the box set will include a history of the band’s first two albums written by Classic Rock writer Paul Elliott which will feature “personal insights from the band on the making and releasing of those early records as well as rare photos and memorabilia.”

On Through The Night will also be released on blue vinyl, while High ’N’ Dry will be pressed on red vinyl on March 20. Both are now available to pre-order.

Def Leppard: The Early Years 79-81

Def leppard celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album On Through The Night with this brand new box set. It features remasters, b-sides, rarities, live cuts and more.View Deal

Def Leppard: The Early Years 79-81 box set contents

CD1: On Through The Night - remastered

1. Rock Brigade

2. Hello America

3. Sorrow Is A Woman

4. It Could Be You

5. Satellite

6. When the Walls Came Tumbling Down

7. Wasted

8. Rocks Off

9. It Don't Matter

10. Answer to The Master

11. Overture

CD2: High ’N’ Dry - remastered

1. Let It Go

2. Another Hit and Run

3. High N Dry (Saturday Night)

4. Bringin' On the Heartache

5. Switch 625

6. You Got Me Runnin'

7. Lady Strange

8. On Through the Night

9. Mirror Mirror (Look into My Eyes)

10. No No No

CD3: When The Walls Came Tumbling Down: Live in Oxford: 26/04/1980

1. When the Walls Came Tumbling Down

2. It Could Be You

3. Rock Brigade

4. Satellite

5. Medicine Man

6. Answer to the Master

7. When the Rain Falls

8. Sorrow Is a Woman

9. Good Morning Freedom

10. Don't Matter to Me

11. Overture

12. Lady Strange

13. Getcha Rocks Off

14. Hello America

15. Wasted

16. Ride into The Sun

CD4: Too Many Jitterbugs: B-sides and rarities

1. Ride into The Sun - The Def Leppard EP

2. Getcha Rocks Off - The Def Leppard EP

3. The Overture - The Def Leppard EP

4. Wasted -Single

5. Hello America - Single

6. Rock Brigade - Unreleased Nick Tauber produced version

7. Glad I'm Alive - Unreleased Nick Tauber produced version

8. Good Morning Freedom - Single

9. Let It Go - Single Edit

10. Switch 625 - Single Edit

11. Bringin' On the Heartbreak - Single Edit

12. Me and My Wine - Original Version

13. Bringin' On the Heartbreak - Remix

14. Me and My Wine - Remix

CD5: Raw: Early BBC Recordings

1. Glad I'm Alive (Andy Peebles Session - 07/06/1979)

2. Sorrow Is A Woman (Andy Peebles Session - 07/06/1979)

3. Wasted (Andy Peebles Session - 07/06/1979)

4. Answer to The Master (Andy Peebles Session - 07/06/1979)

5. Satellite (Friday Rock Show Session - 03/10/1979)

6. Rock Brigade (Friday Rock Show Session - 03/10/1979)

7. Wasted (Friday Rock Show Session - 03/10/1979)

8. Good Morning Freedom (Friday Rock Show Session - 03/10/1979)

9. Satellite / When the Walls Came Tumbling Down (Live at the Reading Festival - 24/08/1980)

10. Medicine Man (Live at the Reading Festival - 24/08/1980)

11. The Overture (Live at the Reading Festival - 24/08/1980)

12. Lady Strange (Live at the Reading Festival - 24/08/1980)

13. Getcha Rocks Off (Live at the Reading Festival - 24/08/1980)