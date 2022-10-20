Def Leppard and Motley Crue announce The World Tour

Def Leppard and Motley Crue have announced five shows across the UK and Ireland on their 2023 co-headlining stadium run The World Tour, including a massive homecoming show for Def Leppard in Sheffield, a night at London's Wembley Stadium and a July 4/US Independence Day show in Dublin.

Having sold an impressive 1.3 million tickets on their North American tour with Poison and Joan Jett in tow, the hard rock legends will play the following dates in the UK and Ireland.

May 22: Sheffield Bramall Lane, UK

Jul 01: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 02: Lytham Festival

Jul 04: Dublin Marlay Park, IRE

Jul 06: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK



Def Leppard's Joe Elliott says, “After finally getting back on the road and having a monumental summer tour in the US & Canada this year, we’re beyond thrilled to be bringing this massive stadium tour to major cities all over the world, and kicking off Europe in Sheffield where it all started for us 45 years ago. We’re looking to forward to seeing you out there, somewhere soon!”



Motley Crue say, "We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready! We're coming for you next and can't wait to finally see all of you out there again next year!"



Produced by Live Nation, The World Tour will kick off on Saturday, February 18 at Foro Sol in Mexico City.

The full list of dates is:

Feb 18: Mexico City Foro Sol, MEX

Feb 21: Monterrey Estadio Banorte, MEX

Feb 25: Bogota Parque Simon Bolivar, COL

Feb 28: Lima Estadio Nacional, PER



Mar 03: Santiago Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida, CHI

Mar 07: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, BRA

Mar 09: Curitiba Estádio Couto Pereira, BRA

Mar 11: Porto Alegre Arena do Grêmio, BRA



May 22: Sheffield Bramall Lane, UK

May 25: Mönchengladbach SparkassenPark, GER

May 27: Munich Koenigsplatz, GER

May 29: Budapest MVM Dome, HUN

May 31: Krakow TAURON Arena Kraków, POL



Jun 02: Prague Rocks, CZE

Jun 03: Hannover Expo Plaza, GER

Jun 07: Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, SWE

Jun 09: Helsinki RockFest, FIN

Jun 11: Trondheim Rocks, NOR

Jun 14: Copenhagen COPENHELL, DEN

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, BEL

Jun 20: Milan Ippodromo SNAI San Siro, ITA

Jun 23: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo de Alges, POR

Jun 24: Rivas-Vaciamadrid Auditorio Miguel Ríos, SPA

Jun 27: Thun Stockhorn Arena, SWI



Jul 01: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 02: Lytham Festival, UK

Jul 04: Dublin Marlay Park, IRE

Jul 06: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK