Def Leppard and Motley Crue announce The World Tour

Def Leppard and Motley Crue have announced five shows across the UK and Ireland on their 2023 co-headlining stadium run The World Tour, including a massive homecoming show for Def Leppard in Sheffield, a night at London's Wembley Stadium and a July 4/US Independence Day show in Dublin.
Having sold an impressive 1.3 million tickets on their North American tour with Poison and Joan Jett in tow, the hard rock legends will play the following dates in the UK and Ireland.
Def Leppard's Joe Elliott says, “After finally getting back on the road and having a monumental summer tour in the US & Canada this year, we’re beyond thrilled to be bringing this massive stadium tour to major cities all over the world, and kicking off Europe in Sheffield where it all started for us 45 years ago. We’re looking to forward to seeing you out there, somewhere soon!”
Motley Crue say, "We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready! We're coming for you next and can't wait to finally see all of you out there again next year!"
Produced by Live Nation, The World Tour will kick off on Saturday, February 18 at Foro Sol in Mexico City.
The full list of dates is:
Feb 18: Mexico City Foro Sol, MEX
Feb 21: Monterrey Estadio Banorte, MEX
Feb 25: Bogota Parque Simon Bolivar, COL
Feb 28: Lima Estadio Nacional, PER
Mar 03: Santiago Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida, CHI
Mar 07: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, BRA
Mar 09: Curitiba Estádio Couto Pereira, BRA
Mar 11: Porto Alegre Arena do Grêmio, BRA
May 22: Sheffield Bramall Lane, UK
May 25: Mönchengladbach SparkassenPark, GER
May 27: Munich Koenigsplatz, GER
May 29: Budapest MVM Dome, HUN
May 31: Krakow TAURON Arena Kraków, POL
Jun 02: Prague Rocks, CZE
Jun 03: Hannover Expo Plaza, GER
Jun 07: Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, SWE
Jun 09: Helsinki RockFest, FIN
Jun 11: Trondheim Rocks, NOR
Jun 14: Copenhagen COPENHELL, DEN
Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, BEL
Jun 20: Milan Ippodromo SNAI San Siro, ITA
Jun 23: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo de Alges, POR
Jun 24: Rivas-Vaciamadrid Auditorio Miguel Ríos, SPA
Jun 27: Thun Stockhorn Arena, SWI
Jul 01: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Jul 02: Lytham Festival, UK
Jul 04: Dublin Marlay Park, IRE
Jul 06: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK