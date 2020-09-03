Deep Purple's Nothing At All video asks the big philosophical questions

Rock legends Deep Purple have released a video for Nothing At All, the third single to be released from the band's recent album Whoosh!

The video follows the release of Throw My Bones in March and Man Alive in May, and features a whimsical, somewhat surreal video featuring an astronaut, a man in a purple suit, some slightly inaccurate lip-synching, and a rather mysterious white ball.

"The lyrics of The lyrics of Nothing At All are an observation of what we humans have done to Mother Earth in our short time of existence," reads a statement from the band.

It continues: "After exploring the subject of time and space with the first single Throw My Bones and following the concerned look into the future with Man Alive, Nothing At All brings a big philosophical question: is it really 'nothing at all'? With this question in mind, Deep Purple’s spaceman embarks on yet another journey. Will it be the final one?"

To be honest, we don't know.

Deep Purple were the cover stars of the August issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is still available to buy.

In the issue, we talk to Ian Paice, Roger Glover, Steve Morse and Don Airey about Whoosh!, life in and out of Purple then and now, and what lies ahead, while Ian Gillan reveals how the band put the "Deep" back in Deep Purple.

"I think we lost the plot to a certain extent for a while," he says, "especially after [1984 comeback album] Perfect Strangers, because we’d not really followed the ethos of the band that was so successful. And that was to be brave and bold and write from the heart. A hint of commercialism crept into the band.

"When Steve Morse joined the band [in ’94], the damage started to be repaired because at least we were working among ourselves again. But I think it was [producer] Bob Ezrin who was able to say: 'If you just want to write songs and record them, forget it. I want to get back to where you were in 1968 – bold, not pandering to radio.' And it was fantastic. Suddenly we had somebody who took the reins."

In June, Deep Purple scheduled their UK tour, which was originally due to take place in October this year. All tickets purchased for the 2020 shows will be valid for the new dates, which can be found below. They'll be joined by special guests Blue Oyster Cult.

Oct 02: Manchester Arena (Original date: October 2, 2020)

Oct 03: Leeds FD Arena (Original date: October 6, 2020)

Oct 05: Glasgow SSE Hydro (Original date: October 5, 2020)

Oct 07: London The O2 (Original date: October 3, 2020)

Oct 08: Birmingham Arena (Original date: October 8, 2020)