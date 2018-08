Deadly Circus Fire have released a lyric video for their track Where It Lies.

It’s taken from second album The Hydra’s Tailor, which was launched in June via Musicarchy Media.

The band are gearing up to tour Europe with Skindred, starting in Paris at the weekend. Guitarist Save Addario says: “We’ll be bringing songs from The Hydra’s Tailor as well as some from our debut album The King And The Bishop. We’re coming you Europe with everything we’ve got!”