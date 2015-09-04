Gilmour names touring band

David Gilmour has named the members of his solo band, and announced plans for his first-ever South American tour.

The former Pink Floyd man will kick off a run of five December dates in Sao Paulo, Brazil before visiting Argentina and Chile, in support of solo album Rattle That Lock.

He’ll be joined for by guitarist Phil Manzanera, bassist Guy Pratt, keyboardists Jon Carin and Kevin McAlea, drummer Stevie DiStanislao and backing vocalist Bryan Chambers.

Theo Travis will hook up with Gilmour for his previously announced European dates, while fellow saxophonist Joao Mello will play the five nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall and on the South American trip. Backing vocalist Louise Marshall will join the band for shows in the UK and Europe.

Rattle That Lock is out September 18 and now available to pre-order. Gilmour this week released two teasers for his track 5 A.M. from the record. Pink Floyd are the cover stars of the current edition of Classic Rock, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Dec 12: Sao Paulo Allianz Palmeiras, Brazil

Dec 14: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Dec 16: Porto Alegre Arena do Gremio, Brazil

Dec 18: Buenos Aires Hipodromo de San Isidro

Dec 20: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile