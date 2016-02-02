David Gilmour announces Euro tour

David Gilmour has announced a tour of mainland Europe for later this year.

The run of 12 dates come immediately after his show at Freedom Square in Wroclaw, Poland, on June 25, where the former Pink Floyd man will be joined by a 30-piece orchestra.

The concerts are in support of his fourth solo album Rattle That Lock, which was released last year. It spawned the singles Faces Of Stone, Yellow Dress, Today, and the record’s title track.

In addition to the newly announced dates, Gilmour has a run of North American dates starting next month. He’ll then return to London’s Royal Albert Hall for four nights in September.

Mar 24: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Mar 25: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Mar 27: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Mar 31: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Apr 01: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Apr 04: Chicago United Centre, IL

Apr 06: Chicago Auditorium Building, IL

Apr 08: Chicago Auditorium Building, IL

Apr 10: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Apr 11: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Apr 12: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jun 25: Wroclaw Freedom Square, Poland

Jun 27: Vienna Schloss Schonbrunn, Austria

Jun 28: Vienna Schloss Schonbrunn, Austria

Jul 10: Verona Arena Di Verona, Italy

Jul 11: Verona Arena Di Verona, Italy

Jul 14: Stuttgart Schlossplatz, Germany

Jul 16: Paris Chateau De Chantilly, France

Jul 18: Wiesbaden Bowling Green, Germany

Jul 20: Nimes Les Arenes De Nimes, France

Jul 21: Nimes Les Arenes De Nimes, France

Jul 23: Besancon Saline Royale d’Arc Et Senans, France

Jul 27: Tienen Grote Markt, Belgium

Jul 28: Tienen Grote Markt, Belgium

Sep 25: London Royal Albert Hall

Sep 28: London Royal Albert Hall

Sep 29: London Royal Albert Hall

Sep 30: London Royal Albert Hall