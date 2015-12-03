David Gilmour to play 4 more London shows

David Gilmour has announced a run of four nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

He’ll perform the shows in September 2016 in support of his fourth solo album Rattle That Lock, which was released earlier this year.

It hit the no.1 spot in 11 countries, including the UK and France, and reached the top five in a further 12 territories. It also gave Gilmour his highest chart position ever in the US.

The Pink Floyd icon performed five nights at the venue this year. His world tour continues across North America in March and April.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday, December 4) from 10am GMT via the Royal Albert Hall’s box office and other outlets.

Sep 25: London Royal Albert Hall

Sep 28: London Royal Albert Hall

Sep 29: London Royal Albert Hall

Sep 30: London Royal Albert Hall

Live: David Gilmour