Gilmour brings in orchestra for Poland show

David Gilmour’s upcoming show in Poland will see him accompanied by a 30-piece orchestra, he’s revealed.

His tour in support of last year’s album Rattle That Lock arrives in the Polish city of Wroclaw on June 25. The Freedom Square gig will see the Pink Floyd icon joined by long-time collaborater and orchestra conductor Zbigniew Preisner. There will also be a guest appearance by Polish pianist Leszek Mozdzer.

The event will be filmed by Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell and broadcast live on Polish TV.

Gilmour last performed in Poland in 2006, in the Gdansk shipyards, to celebrate the founding of the Solidarity trade union. The show became the successful live album and DVD Live In Gdansk and also featured Pink Floyd’s Richard Wright.

Gimour will also play a run of US dates and four shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall this year.

Tickets for the Freedom Square show are available now.

Critics' Choice 2015 - David Gilmour