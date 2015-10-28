David Gilmour launches Faces Of Stone video

David Gilmour has released a video for his solo track Faces Of Stone.

It’s taken from the Pink Floyd leader’s solo album Rattle That Lock, which was launched in September.

Gilmour says of the track: “Towards the end of my mother’s life, when she was suffering from dementia, there was a brief crossover period of about nine months when she was alive and my daughter was newly born.

“This song is a musing on that time. Specifically, it refers to a walk in the park where my mother was ‘seeing’ pictures, or ‘faces of stone’, hanging in the trees.”

His world tour continues in South America during December and North America in March and April.