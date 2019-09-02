Dave Mustaine talks history of Megadeth in Death By Design video

Dave Mustaine has reflected on how he came up with the name Megadeth in a video promoting the new graphic novel Death By Design.
Each chapter of the 350-page book produced by Heavy Metal magazine is based on a different Megadeth track, with Mustaine focusing on their 1988 song Set The World Afire, from their third studio album So Far, So Good… So What!.
He says: “Set The World Afire was the song originally titled Megadeth, and the description I used for the name of the band was from a handbill that was on the floor of the bus I took home.
“I found this piece of paper and flipped it over and it said, ‘The arsenal of Megadeth can’t be written’. I went, ‘Damn straight, I like that,’ and thus started Megadeth.”
Mustaine also goes on to discuss the artwork for the chapter by Diego Agrimbau and Agustín Alessio and talks about the details, especially the striking colours and the shading, calling it “magnificent.”
Watch the video below.
Death By Design was produced to celebrate Megadeth’s 35th anniversary, with Mustaine previously telling Bleeding Cool: “I have always fantasised about Megadeth doing something this gloriously electrifying and gruesome.
“I hope everyone will enjoy the graphic novel as much as I enjoyed working with Heavy Metal to put it together for you.”
Last month, Megadeth revealed that they’d tour across Europe with Five Finger Death Punch and Bad Wolves, with full details to be announced on September 9.
Megadeth: Death By Design
Rattlehead: Dan Fogler & Andy Belanger
Mechanix: Ben Meares & DAF
Killing Is My Business: Alex de Campi & Mack Chater
The Conjuring: Llexi Leon & Kevin West
Wake Up Dead: Tony Lee & Gyula Nemeth
Devils Island: Sebastian Girmer & Esau Escorza
Good Mourning/Black Friday: Leah Moore, John Reppion & Ben Templesmith
Set The World Afire: Diego Agrimbau & Agustín Alessio
In My Darkest Hour: David Baille & Conor Boyle
Holy Wars…The Punishment Due: Tim Seeley & Ignacio Calero
Hangar 18: Brendon Small & Belén Ortega
Tornado Of Souls: Patrick Kindlon & Marco Turini
Rust In Peace…Polaris: Hector Lima & Garrie Gastonny
Five Magics: Johnathan LaMantia
Take No Prisoners: ML Miller & Carlos Granda
Skin O’ My Teeth: PM Buchan & John Pearson
Angry Again: Homero Rios & Anton Kokarev
Symphony Of Destruction: Justin Jordan & John Bivens
Sweating Bullets: Sean Lewis & Axel Medellin
A Tout le Monde: Llexi Leon & Richard Friend
Train Of Consequences: James Harvey
Reckoning Day: Jeff Burandt & Jason Gongour
Trust: Frazer Irving
She-Wolf: Curtis Pires & Antonio Fuso
Wanderlust: Abraham Martínez & Patricio Delpeche
Dread And The Fugitive Mind: Jonathan Land & Andrea Mutti
Blackmail The Universe: Haylar García & Abel
Washington Is Next!: Haylar García & Kevin Enhart
Head Crusher: R.G. Llarena & Danijel Zezelj
Public Enemy No. 1: John Ostrander & Miguel Mora
Kingmaker: Brian Wood & Riccardo Burchielli
The Threat Is Real: Joe Keatinge & Anand Radhakrishnan
Poisonous Shadows: Christine Larsen
Death From Within: Alex de Campi & Wilfredo Torres
Dystopia: David Baille & Simeon Aston