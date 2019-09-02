Dave Mustaine talks history of Megadeth in Death By Design video

Dave Mustaine has reflected on how he came up with the name Megadeth in a video promoting the new graphic novel Death By Design.

Each chapter of the 350-page book produced by Heavy Metal magazine is based on a different Megadeth track, with Mustaine focusing on their 1988 song Set The World Afire, from their third studio album So Far, So Good… So What!.

He says: “Set The World Afire was the song originally titled Megadeth, and the description I used for the name of the band was from a handbill that was on the floor of the bus I took home.

“I found this piece of paper and flipped it over and it said, ‘The arsenal of Megadeth can’t be written’. I went, ‘Damn straight, I like that,’ and thus started Megadeth.”

Mustaine also goes on to discuss the artwork for the chapter by Diego Agrimbau and Agustín Alessio and talks about the details, especially the striking colours and the shading, calling it “magnificent.”

Watch the video below.

Death By Design was produced to celebrate Megadeth’s 35th anniversary, with Mustaine previously telling Bleeding Cool: “I have always fantasised about Megadeth doing something this gloriously electrifying and gruesome.

“I hope everyone will enjoy the graphic novel as much as I enjoyed working with Heavy Metal to put it together for you.”

Last month, Megadeth revealed that they’d tour across Europe with Five Finger Death Punch and Bad Wolves, with full details to be announced on September 9.

(Image credit: Heavy Metal magazine)

Megadeth: Death By Design

Rattlehead: Dan Fogler & Andy Belanger

Mechanix: Ben Meares & DAF

Killing Is My Business: Alex de Campi & Mack Chater

The Conjuring: Llexi Leon & Kevin West

Wake Up Dead: Tony Lee & Gyula Nemeth

Devils Island: Sebastian Girmer & Esau Escorza

Good Mourning/Black Friday: Leah Moore, John Reppion & Ben Templesmith

Set The World Afire: Diego Agrimbau & Agustín Alessio

In My Darkest Hour: David Baille & Conor Boyle

Holy Wars…The Punishment Due: Tim Seeley & Ignacio Calero

Hangar 18: Brendon Small & Belén Ortega

Tornado Of Souls: Patrick Kindlon & Marco Turini

Rust In Peace…Polaris: Hector Lima & Garrie Gastonny

Five Magics: Johnathan LaMantia

Take No Prisoners: ML Miller & Carlos Granda

Skin O’ My Teeth: PM Buchan & John Pearson

Angry Again: Homero Rios & Anton Kokarev

Symphony Of Destruction: Justin Jordan & John Bivens

Sweating Bullets: Sean Lewis & Axel Medellin

A Tout le Monde: Llexi Leon & Richard Friend

Train Of Consequences: James Harvey

Reckoning Day: Jeff Burandt & Jason Gongour

Trust: Frazer Irving

She-Wolf: Curtis Pires & Antonio Fuso

Wanderlust: Abraham Martínez & Patricio Delpeche

Dread And The Fugitive Mind: Jonathan Land & Andrea Mutti

Blackmail The Universe: Haylar García & Abel

Washington Is Next!: Haylar García & Kevin Enhart

Head Crusher: R.G. Llarena & Danijel Zezelj

Public Enemy No. 1: John Ostrander & Miguel Mora

Kingmaker: Brian Wood & Riccardo Burchielli

The Threat Is Real: Joe Keatinge & Anand Radhakrishnan

Poisonous Shadows: Christine Larsen

Death From Within: Alex de Campi & Wilfredo Torres

Dystopia: David Baille & Simeon Aston