Megadeth to tour across Europe with Five Finger Death Punch

Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch and Bad Wolves are planning on touring across Europe together.

The bands announced the news on the new website Megadeathpunch.com, which so far only reveals they’ll play in Helsinki and Stockholm. The rest of the list is painted over, with full details set to be unveiled on September 9.

Megadeth are currently preparing to set sail on their Megacruise, which will take place onboard the Norwegian Jewel between October 13-18 and will leave from Los Angeles and travel to San Diego and Ensenada.

They’re also continuing to work on the follow-up to 2016's Dystopia as Dave Mustaine receives treatment for throat cancer.

Five Finger Death Punch, meanwhile, hope to release a new album in early 2020.

Frontman Ivan Moody told HardDrive Radio: “I really want this to be ready when it's ready. I'd love to have it out by the beginning of 2020. That's my goal, personally, for multiple reasons. But I think the more time that we take on this and the more heart that we put into it instead of just trying to be on some deadline.”

Bad Wolves are gearing up to release their second album N.A.T.I.O.N. this autumn through Eleven Seven Music and have just released a video for I’ll Be There.