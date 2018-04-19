Dave Kerzner premieres video for his epic track Hypocrites

Dave Kerzner has launched a video for his track Hypocrites exclusively with Prog.

It’s the latest song taken from the Sound Of Contact man’s latest solo album Static, which arrived in September 2017. Kerzner premiered a promo of Dirty Soap Box featuring Steve Hackett last month.

Hypocrites was composed during an improvisational jam session with Fernando Perdomo, Derek Cintron and Randy McStine, with the core music written and recorded in just one take.

Kerzner tells Prog: “I like to do music videos for album tracks as well as singles because it shows some of the depth of the material visually and can draw more people into the album experience.

“The videos from my album Static feature my solo group because it was very much a band album.”

In addition, The Dave Kerzner Band will play a pair of shows in the UK this summer. They’ll play material from Static and New World at Fletching’s Trading Boundaries on July 21 and The Robin 2 in Bilston on July 22.

Kerzner will be joined by Dave Bainbridge and Sally Minnear of Celestial Fire and for their gig at The Robin 2, Tiger Moth Tales featuring Peter Jones will also perform.

Kerzner recently revealed details on his new prog supergroup In Continuum who are expected to release their debut album later this year.

They’ll perform on next year’s Cruise To The Edge, which will set sail from February 4-9.