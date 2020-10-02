Darryl Way premieres video for Ocean Blues

Former Curved Air violinist Darryl Way has premiered a video for new song Ocean Blues with Prog. The song is taken from Way's forthcoming new album Destinations 2, which will be released in February 2021.

"Ocean Blues is a piece of music that promotes calm and quiet contemplation," says Way. "Although it does wander into stormy seas, we do eventually return to the calm and safety of the harbour and all is well again. Perhaps a metaphor for the strange and difficult times we are going through at the moment, it illustrates the hope that eventually we will return to safe waters again.

"In any case, this song and video is a great stress buster, if the pandemic is beginning to get to you. The video was filmed over many years, in the beautiful and scenic areas of Salcombe and Thurlestone in the South Hams. Hope you enjoy it."

Way released Destinations, a wholly instrumental album, in 2019. Prior to that he has indulged in more conceptual releases, Myths, Legends And Tales (2016) and Vivaldi's Four Seasons In Rock (2018).