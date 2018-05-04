Curved Air founder Darryl Way reveals rock version of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

Darryl Way - Vivaldi’s Four Seasons In Rock 1. Spring Allegro

2. Spring Largo E Pianissimo Sempre

3. Spring Allegro Pastorale

4. Summer Allegro Non Molto

5. Summer Adagio E Piano - Presto E Forte

6. Summer Presto

7. Autumn Allegro

8. Autumn Adagio Molto

9. Autumn Allegro (Last Movement)

10. Winter Allegro Non Molto

11. Winter Largo

12. Winter Allegro

Curved Air founder Darryl Way has revealed his latest album is a rock version of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.

The record is titled Vivaldi’s Four Seasons In Rock and is released today via Cherry Red Records, with the violinist giving the famous Italian composer’s 18th century classical piece the rock treatment.

Way says: “You cannot improve upon perfection, which the Four Seasons undoubtedly is, but I felt that the Four Seasons – a piece that has been a seminal influence in my life – would be fertile ground for a reinterpretation.

“Having said that, I have not changed any of the notes, except in some of the slow movements where it is generally accepted that the written notes can be embellished.

“I have just added to the mix, rock instrumentation and rhythms, synth textures and in the slow movements and some chill out beats.”

Way adds: “I already had a good idea that a rock arrangement could work with Vivaldi's music, from my work on the Curved Air track Vivaldi. The challenge was to maintain Vivaldi's original concept of the piece and tell the same story.

“Whether I have risen to that challenge is not for me to say, but if you were a fan of my Curved Air track Vivaldi, there's a good chance you're going to like this as well.”

Last year, Way released his rock opera album Underworld.