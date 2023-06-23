Darryl Way and Steve Hogarth pair up for new Morpheus video

Former Curved Air violinist Darryl Way has shared a new video for his song Morpehus, which features his good friend, Marillion singer Steve Hogarth on vocals. You can watch the new video below.

Morpheus is taken from Way's recent The Rock Artist’s Progress album, a unique project that consists of a concept album and novel, which was released through Spirit Of Unicorn Music last year.

“It’s a great pleasure for me to have collaborated with my dear friend Darryl Way. We first met in 1984 at a party on Eton High Street (sounds posh doesn’t it) and became regular drinking chums," says Hogarth. "We both left Windsor in the early 90s, but a bond has remained.”

The Rock Artist's Progress is intrinsically linked with an accompanying novel which tells the story of Magenta Aura, a little-known cult psychedelic rock band who came to prominence in 1968 as part of the underground counter culture Summer of Love. They were alleged to have recorded a debut album it was never released and little or no trace of the band could ever be found.

