Dark Funeral release Unchain My Soul video

Dark Funeral have released a video for their track Unchain My Soul.
The song features on the band’s latest album Where Shadows Forever Reign, out tomorrow (June 3). They previously issued Nail Them To The Cross and the title track.
Guitarist Lord Ahriman said of the follow-up to 2010’s Angelus Exuro Pro Eternus: “This is by far our most professional, technical, dynamic and epic album thus far. And compared to previous albums, each new song offers a unique spirit and identity that is more profound than ever.
“And whether you like extreme black metal or not, I’m sure every fan of metal will find songs on this album that they can enjoy to its fullest.”
Dark Funeral have a number of festival appearances scheduled over the coming weeks, kicking off in Sweden on Friday.
- Motorhead in The Chase Is Better Than The Catch live video
- Dio box set celebrates solo first decade
- Amon Amarth: We'll never stop writing about Vikings
- Immortal claim former frontman Abbath stole tracks for solo release
Dark Funeral Where Shadows Forever Reign tracklist
- Unchain My Soul
- As One We Shall Conquer
- Beast Above Man
- As I Ascend
- Temple Of Ahriman
- The Eternal Eclipse
- To Carve Another Wound
- Nail Them To The Cross
- Where Shadows Forever Reign
Dark Funeral 2016 tour dates
Jun 03: Orebro Metallsvenskan, Sweden
Jun 05: Nymegen Fortarock, Netherlands
Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 25: Copenhagen Copenhell
Jul 25: Tolmin Metaldays, Slovenia
Aug 12: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic
Aug 13: Porto Vagos Metal Fest, Portugal
Aug 18: Suceava Bucovina Rock Castle, Romania
Oct 08: Tokyo Loudpark, Japan