Dark Funeral release Unchain My Soul video

Dark Funeral have released a video for their track Unchain My Soul.

The song features on the band’s latest album Where Shadows Forever Reign, out tomorrow (June 3). They previously issued Nail Them To The Cross and the title track.

Guitarist Lord Ahriman said of the follow-up to 2010’s Angelus Exuro Pro Eternus: “This is by far our most professional, technical, dynamic and epic album thus far. And compared to previous albums, each new song offers a unique spirit and identity that is more profound than ever.

“And whether you like extreme black metal or not, I’m sure every fan of metal will find songs on this album that they can enjoy to its fullest.”

Dark Funeral have a number of festival appearances scheduled over the coming weeks, kicking off in Sweden on Friday.

Dark Funeral Where Shadows Forever Reign tracklist

Unchain My Soul As One We Shall Conquer Beast Above Man As I Ascend Temple Of Ahriman The Eternal Eclipse To Carve Another Wound Nail Them To The Cross Where Shadows Forever Reign

Jun 03: Orebro Metallsvenskan, Sweden

Jun 05: Nymegen Fortarock, Netherlands

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 25: Copenhagen Copenhell

Jul 25: Tolmin Metaldays, Slovenia

Aug 12: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic

Aug 13: Porto Vagos Metal Fest, Portugal

Aug 18: Suceava Bucovina Rock Castle, Romania

Oct 08: Tokyo Loudpark, Japan