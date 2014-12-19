Dark Funeral reveal lineup changes

Swedish black metal outfit Dark Funeral have added a new singer and bassist to their ranks.

Frontman Heljarmadr, who has previously played with Gra, Domgard and Cursed 13, replaces Emperor Magus Caligula who left the band amicably four years ago. Former Angrepp and Withershin bassist Natt also hooks up with the group, taking over from Tomas Nilsson. They join drummer Dominator and guitarists Lord Ahriman and Chaq Moi in the new-look lineup.

To mark the announcement, they’ve released a video for Nail Them To The Cross featuring the duo. View it below. It was directed by Owe Lingvall and mixed and mastered by Daniel Bergstrand at Dugout Studios in Uppsala, Sweden.

The band will release the track on limited-edition 7-inch in early 2015 via Century Media Records and it will be backed by another new song.

Dark Funeral were formed in 1993 and released their debut album The Secrets Of The Black Arts in 1996. Their last full-length studio outing was 2009’s Angelus Exuro Pro Eternus.