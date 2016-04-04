Dark Funeral stream Where Shadows Forever Reign title track

Dark Funeral have made the title track from their upcoming album Where Shadows Forever Reign available to stream.

The album is due out on June 3. It will be the band’s first full-length since 2010’s Angelus Exuro Pro Eternus.

Guitarist Lord Ahriman says: “I’ve said it before, but in case you missed it, I will say it again – we are back. And to prove that we’re really back to reclaim the throne once and for all, we now have the privilege to let you all get a taste of what’s to come in the form of the epic title track from our long-awaited masterpiece.

“Sit back, put your speakers on max and enjoy the ride through ancient realms so forlorn and cold, the majestic realm where shadows forever reign.”

Dark Funeral last released single Nail Them To The Cross on vinyl in early 2015 after adding new singer Heljarmadr and bassist Natt to their lineup.

The band will also kick off a run of European shows and festival appearances next month to promote the upcoming record.

Dark Funeral Where Shadows Forever Reign tracklist

Unchain My Soul As One We Shall Conquer Beast Above Man As I Ascend Temple Of Ahriman The Eternal Eclipse To Carve Another Wound Nail Them To The Cross Where Shadows Forever Reign

Dark Funeral shows 2016

May 06: Borlange Liljan, Sweden

May 07: London Incineration Festival, UK

Jun 03: Orebro Metallsvenskan, Sweden

Jun 05: Nymegen Fortarock 2016, Netherlands

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 29: Tolmin Metaldays, Slovenia

Aug 13: Jaromer Brutal Assault 2016, Czech Republic