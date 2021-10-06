Daniel Tompkins announces UK live dates and solo live band

TesseracT singer Daniel Tompkins has announced a short run of live shows in England for January 2022. The shows will be in support of Ruins, his reimagining of his 2019 solo album Castles, which was released last year.

At the same time Tompkins has announced his live band for the shows will feature his TesseracT colleague Amos Williams, Chimp Spanner's Paul Ortiz, Monuments and The Algorithm drummer Mike Malyan and bassist Pete Skipper.

"Long time coming," says Tompkins. "I’m both nervous and excited about the prospect of touring my solo album for the first time. This will be new territory performing both vocals and guitar live for the first time but sharing the stage with my very good friends Amos, Mike, Paul and Pete will be such a privilege. These shows will be an intimate experience full of high energy and I hope to see and meet you all there!”

Tompkins will play:

Jan 26 - Bristol Exchange

Jan 27 - Manchester Deaf Institute

Jan 28 - Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Jan 29 - London Boston Music Room

Tickets go on sale this Friday.