Monuments announce UK and European tour

Monuments have announced that they’ll head out on the road across the UK and Europe later this year in support of their new album Phronesis.

The follow-up to 2014’s The Amanuensis is set to arrive on October 5 via Century Media Records, with the live dates taking place throughout October and November.

Vola, who will release their new studio album Applause Of A Distant Crowd on October 12, will support on select dates.

Speaking about Phronesis, which includes the single A.W.O.L, Monuments said: “The word 'phronesis' was a big part of society and philosophy in ancient Greece. Phronesis is wisdom, but a really specific type of wisdom to do with oneself.

“Wisdom on your practical actions, good judgement, being excellent in character, practical wisdom. Learning what to do and what not to do based on experience, being mindful of everything around you. Something that, at times, all of us can be pretty terrible at.”

Further support artists will be announced in due course. Find a full list of dates below.

Monuments - Phronesis

1. A.W.O.L.

2. Hollow King

3. Vanta

4. Mirror Image

5. Ivory

6. Stygian Blue

7. Leviathan

8. Celeste

9. Jukai

10. The Watch

Monuments 2018 UK and European tour dates

Oct 04: Guildford The Boileroom, UK *

Oct 05: Cologne Euroblast Festival, Germany

Oct 06: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Oct 07: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Oct 08: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 12: Vicenza CS Bocciodromo, Italy

Oct 13: Milan Circolo Svolta, Italy

Oct 14: Bologna Alchemica Music Club, Italy

Oct 15: Vienna Arena, Austria

Oct 17: Zagreb Mocvara, Croatia

Oct 19: Sofia Universiada Hall East, Bulgaria

Oct 20: Bucharest Quantic Club, Romania

Oct 21: Cluj Napoca Form Space, Romania

Oct 22: Budapest Robot, Hungary

Oct 23: Warsaw Poglos, Poland

Oct 24: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Oct 25: Hamburg Kaiserkeller, Germany

Oct 28: Roeselare De Verlichte Geest, Belgium

Oct 29: Nijmegen Doomroosje, Netherlands

Oct 30: Paris Backstage By The Mill, France

Oct 31: Nantes Scene Michelet, France

Nov 01: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Nov 02: Worthing Bar 42, UK

Nov 03: Leeds Damnation Fest, UK+

Nov 04: Cardiff The Globe, UK

Nov 05: Glasgow G2, UK

Nov 06: Belfast Foundry, UK

Nov 07: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Nov 08: Manchester Fac251, UK

Nov 09: London The Dome, UK

Nov 11: Bristol MacMillan Fest, UK +

* Monuments only

+ Monuments and Vola only