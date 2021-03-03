Composer Daniel Biro announces series of online concerts

Composer and keyboard player Daniel Biro, who recently worked with Camel bass player Colin Bass on the ambient album Still, has announced a series of live streamed concerts from his London studio. You can watch his video trailer below.

The performances will make use of Biro’s considerable arsenal of vintage synths, as well as his signature Rhodes piano sound.

"Apart from the fact that me and Colin have started working on some new songs for a potential follow-up to Still, I am also preparing a series of monthly solo keyboard/synth streaming concerts in my London home studio," he says. "Very much inspired by early Tangerine Dream and Klaus Schulze, but also the spirit of that era’s Miles Davis jazz-rock alumni (Herbie Hancock, Joe Zawinul, Keith Jarrett, the late Chick Corea) as well as the ethereal moods of German ECM label sonic landscapes."

Each concert will be recorded and then edited to be released as a new album every month on Biro’s Sargasso label. Audiences will be able to buy tickets in advance or, for a more personal and interactive approach, through a VIP membership subscription which includes access to all live events and recordings, free monthly downloads of unreleased tracks, signed CDs and collectibles, and more. From April, and for the duration of the launch period, each subscription will even include a 15-minute one-to-one Zoom chat with Daniel.

