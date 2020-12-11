Damian Wilson releases video for new single Hard To Keep Faith

Damian Wilson has released a video for his new single, Hard To Keep Faith. It's the first new music form Wilson's upcoming new solo album which will be released in Spring 2021.

In the video Wilson is performing alone in an empty Birmingham Symphony Hall. The the rest of the band, including some familiar prog faces, can be seen playing on screens placed throughout the venue.

"Hard To Keep Faith is an expression of these times, especially for our industry," explains the singer. "We are frustrated and losing faith but we are still connected, and still together.



"As a young man I stood outside the Symphony Hall in Birmingham and dreamt of performing there. It is an incredible venue to play and even with an empty house there is has an energy waiting to erupt.



"A big thank you to the Symphony Hall in Birmingham and to all the musicians who helped out. Names that Prog readers will be familiar with, the likes of Lee Pomeroy, Adam Wakeman, Bill Shanley, Joe Lazarus, and Brian Willoughby from the Strawbs.

Most importantly a very special thank you to my son Sacha who filmed and put it together."

The digital single, now available on all major download and streaming platforms, also contains 3 live tracks from Wilson's concert at St. Pancras Old Church in London from October 2019, including a cover of Depeche Mode's Somebody.

In July it was announced that Wilson had replaced Paul Manzi as the lead singer of long-standing UK proggers Arena. The band are currently working on their next studio album.