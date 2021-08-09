Damian Wilson releases lyric video for Once We're Gone

New Arena singer Damian Wilson has released a lyric video for his brand new solo track Once We're Gone, which you can watch below.

It's the opening track from Wilson's upcoming new solo album Limehouse To Lechlade which will be released through Blacklake Records on November 12. The new album, Wilson's first full-length solo album since 2016’s Built For Fighting, contains 13 original songs and you can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

The title, Limehouse To Lechlade, refers to the navigable length of the River Thames heading upstream from central London to the Cotswolds. Damian loved his many years living on river boats, and traveling the River Thames is particularly special to him.

"Limehouse to Lechlade is an eclectic mix of songs recorded with a few of my progressive musician friends," says Wilson. "It is a concept album about our journey through life and the connections we make. The timing of the release seems appropriate after a period of feeling so disconnected from one another."

The album has been produced by Andrew Holdsworth and is mastered by Tony Lindgren (Billie Eilish, Opeth, Katatonia) and features a wide range of musicians, 17 in total, including Alex Reeves (Elbow), Lee Pomeroy (ELO), Michael Buckley (Glen Hansard) and Chris Hill (Jamie Cullum).

Wilson will also release a new and updated songbook with the album, Words Are So Misleading. The songbook contains the lyrics to all the songs from Damian Wilson’s solo catalogue and all the songs Damian has written for bands such as Headspace, Threshold, Landmarq and more. It comes with a bonus DVD, Damian Wilson - Live in Berlin; an 8 song acoustic set recorded at the Columbiahalle in November 2019.

Wilson will hit the road with his good friend Adam Wakeman throughout November and December. You can see the dates below.

Limehouse To Lechlade will be available on LP, CD and download/streaming format.

Pre-order Limehouse To Lechlade.

(Image credit: Blacklake Records)

Damian Wilson: Limehouse To Lechlade

1. Once We’re Gone

2. Limehouse To Lechlade

3. Climbing Frame

4. Let Me Down Slowly

5. Fire & Ashes

6. Picture

7. No Money

8. Key To Life

9. Hard To Keep Faith

10. Must We Say Goodnight

11. It Ends Here

12. Women On My Mind

13. Cornerstone

CD/Digital bonus track: Seek For Adventure (band version)

Damian Wilson and Adam Wakeman tour dates:

Nov 8: UK Leicester The Musician (Wilson solo show)

Nov 19: UK Cardiff Acapela

Nov 20: UK Ardly Manor Farm

Nov 21: UK Helmdon Helmdon Church

Nov 25: UK Bury St Edmunds Hunter Club

Nov 27: UK Cranleigh Arts Centre

Dec 2: NED Breda Poppodium Mezz

Dec 4: NED Tilburg Paradox

Dec 5: GER Düsseldorf The Pitcher

Dec 6: NED Venlo Grenswerk

Dec 7: NED Arnhem Luxor Live

Dec 8: NED Zaandam De Flux

Dec 9: NED Hengelo Metropool

Dec 10: NED Drachten Iduna

Dec 11: NED Vlaardingen Kroepoekfabriek

Dec 22: UK Fletching Trading Boundaries

Dec 23: UK Kirton in Lindsey Town Hall