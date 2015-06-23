Crobot to tour UK

Crobot have confirmed a UK tour for November with support from Scorpion Child and Buffalo Summer.

The run of dates kick off at London’s Underworld on November 6 and are part of the band’s world tour which starts next month in the US. The gigs follow their well-received performance at Download earlier this month and marks their third trip around Britain since the release of Something Supernatural last year.

Frontman Brandon Yeagley recently said of their debut full-length release: “Most of our influences are typically stoner but we also have a few off-the-wall inspirations. I’m well into Prince and Funkadelic – you can hear them in our songs. We call Crobot music ‘dirty groove rock.’”

The Pennsylvanian outfit’s UK visit includes a visit to Hard Rock Hell in North Wales plus three additional shows in December. Tickets are on sale now.

Nov 06: London Underworld

Nov 07: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Nov 08: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Nov 10: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Nov 11: Chester Live Rooms

Nov 12: Glasgow Cathouse

Nov 13: Hard Rock Hell

Nov 14: Manchester Sound Control

Nov 15: Bristol Exchange

Dec 04: Norwich Waterfront Studio

Dec 05: Sheffield Winter Rocks

Dec 06: Trecco Bay Planet Rockstock

Jul 10: Winchester Blue Fox Billiards, VA

Jul 11: Wilmington Ziggy’s By The Sea, NC

Jul 14: Albany Trick Shots, NY

Jul 15: New York The Studio

Jul 17: Lancaster Chameleon Club, PA

Jul 18: Providence The Met, RI

Jul 19: Syracuse Lost Horizon, NY

Jul 21: Cleveland The Agora, OH

Jul 23: Toldeo Frankies, OH

Jul 24: South Bend Cheers Pub, IN

Jul 25: Grand Rapids The Stache, MI

Jul 26: Columbus Alrosa Villa, OH

Jul 28: Joplin Venue 3405, MO

Jul 31: Ringle Q&Z, WI

Aug 01: Minneapolis POV’S 65, MN

Aug 03: Sturgis Full Throttle Saloon, SD

Aug 04: Sturgis Full Throttle Saloon, SD

Aug 05: Sturgis Full Throttle Saloon, SD

Aug 06: Sturgis Glencoe Pavilio, SD

Aug 07: Lincoln Bourbon Theater, NE

Aug 08: Colorado Springs Black Sheep, CO

Aug 09: Denver Blue Bird, CO

Aug 11: Salt Lake City Liquid Joe’s, UT

Aug 14: Spokane Knitting Factory

Aug 15: Portland Bossonova Ballroom, OR

Aug 18: San Jose RockBar Theater, CA

Sep 19: Baltimore The Shindig, MD

Sep 28: Nassau Motorboat Cruise, Bahamas

Nov 17: Bochum Rockpalast, Germany

Nov 18: Munich Backstage, Germany

Nov 19: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria

Nov 20: Mannheim Alte Seilerei, Germany

Nov 22: Cologne Underground, Germany

Nov 23: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Nov 25: Barcelona Razz 3, Spain

Nov 26: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Nov 27: Gijon Albeniz, Spain

Nov 28: Vigo Masterclub, Spain

Nov 29: Bilbao Kafe Antzokia, Spain

Dec 01: Paris La Fleche d’Or, France

Dec 02: Kortrijk De Kruen, Belgium